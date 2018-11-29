What to Buy Bae, Based on The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's Holiday Gift Guide

The best part: You can either use gift guide to find a present for your bae (because that's usually tricky) or send it to your significant other as a hint toward things you'd like (*wink, wink*), because the reality star is also revealing makeup and style products that make date night and filming The Bachelor easier.

Now that The Bachelorette star is spending the season snuggled up with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen , she's sharing romance along with holiday cheer. She has more than a few surprises lined up for her husband-to-be, mother, sister and girlfriends, and she's sharing them with E! News just in time to shop. Thoughtful, personal and family-oriented—Becca's gifts are for making memories with the ones you love, whether that means a romantic night in or time spent with family.

Ooni Portable Woodfire Pizza Oven "Garrett and I love to cook together and woodfire pizzas are one of our favorites. We don't, however, have a large space or (obviously) a real pizza oven, so Ooni offers portable ones that are much more easy on the budget. I'm planning to surprise him with one for the holidays (hopefully he doesn't read this!) since it will fit perfectly on any balcony or small space." BUY IT NOW

Personalized Cribbage Board "Garrett and our families are huge gamers, and we love to host tournaments when we're all together. Garrett has finally mastered Cribbage, so I figured I can carry on my family's tradition of gifting games during the holidays." BUY IT NOW

Highland Park Whiskey "You can't go wrong with booze and Highland Park Whiskey is one of Garrett's faves. It's a great way to cozy up with a glass and stay warm during the cold Minnesota winters." BUY IT NOW

Dagne Dover Andra Crossbody "These bags come in a number of colors and styles, but the small crossbodies are a great accessory for my girls (or guys too—no preference here) to take to brunch or on date night. They come with multiple pockets inside to fit each and every necessity." BUY IT NOW

LISTERINE READY! Tabs "Speaking of crossbody bags, Listerine Ready! Tabs fit perfectly in the pockets, which is great for said date nights since they're for on-the-go :) The tablets give me fresh breath for up to four hours, which is also great for when I'm filming each season!" BUY IT NOW

Irina Victoria Jewelry "Each piece is small, delicate and beautiful. We were gifted pieces last year on The Bachelor and every girl loved what was unboxed. I've started a tradition of gifting a small piece of jewelry to my girlfriends for birthdays or other important celebrations, and the holidays are no exception." BUY IT NOW

Temptu Airbrush Makeup Kit "Before The Bachelorette, I assumed airbrush makeup was only for the pros, but after using it throughout the entire season I quickly realized how easy and flawless the airbrush kit was to use. It only takes a few seconds to apply and comes in a range of colors. We used this at my sister's wedding and she absolutely loved it, so it makes a nice addition to anyone who applies foundation regularly." BUY IT NOW

Sydney Hale Candles "Bourbon and Brown Sugar is my favorite scent from Sydney Hale, and I've given it as a gift to my sister for the past several years. Not only do the candles smell utterly amazing and potent, but the company also supports animal rescue, so it helps out some cute fur babies with every purchase." BUY IT NOW

Plum Pretty Robes "It's no secret that robes are my obsession (I basically live in one whenever I'm at home), and there's no better feeling than throwing one on every morning or evening. This line is one of the most beautiful I've come across and they make amazing gifts for weddings, a girl's weekend or just after a long bath." BUY IT NOW

