Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Called Off Her Engagement to Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton is walking away from her failed engagement with her head held high.

The DJ and socialite addressed her split from actor Chris Zylka for the first time during Wednesday's appearance on The Talk, revealing that she's been "doing really good" in light of the heartbreak.

"I'm just really having my ‘me time,'" Paris candidly shared. "I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance."

Zylka, 33, proposed to Hilton, 37, in January 2018 with a $2 million engagement ring. Over the summer, E! News learned the former lovebirds had pushed back their wedding date, which was originally set for November.

So why did Paris call off the ceremony all together? As she explained, her heart just wasn't in it.

"I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn't the right decision," she described.