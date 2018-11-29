2018 Techie Lover's Gift Guide That Everyone Will Enjoy

If you're not in the know, deciphering what's what can get confusing and let's face it: you can't tell one TV from the other. Don't sweat it, we did all the research for you and found a plethora of tech-centric gifts that even you will want.

Even though you know them so well, it can be tough and that's why we've created an entire list of gift guides based on personalities. Arguably one of the hardest friends to shop for (in our humble opinion) is the techie friend.

LG Electronics 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV TVs are something we all have and probably keep until we die and we need a new one. But say your friend is really into watching movies or maybe football. A normal TV really won't do. Enter: This state-of-the art version that has LG's advanced tone-mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization, among other standout upgrades. BUY IT: LG Electronics OLED55C8PUA 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV, $1,697





Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! Nintendo Switch Raise your hand if your pal is super excited for the newly launched Pokémon game. Depending on what version you get, you can choose between Pikachu & Eevee. e Pokémon trainers, Gym Leaders. This one's similar to Pokémon Go (mobile spin off), but this time players are not restricted to traditional battles. Game on! BUY IT: Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! Nintendo Switch, $60





Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-EarHeadphones Not to be biased, but these are pretty much the best of the best when it comes to headphones. Not only do they come in tons of fun colors, they're incredibly stylish. Also: They're wireless, have Bluetooth capability, noise isolation and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty. What could be a better present than that? BUY IT: Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-EarHeadphones, $300

Dyson Cyclone Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Cleaning is fun, said no one ever but on the rare occasion that you've got a pal that loves to tidy up, here you go. This cordless vacuum is tiny, but packs mad power. It's also so portable and easy to use (a.k.a. a neat freak's dream come true). BUY IT: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $529

Apple MacBook 12" Retina 256GB Laptop It doesn't matter who you are or how much you live for techie devices, a MacBook is always a genius gift. Everyone needs a computer, and even better this one comes in tons of fun colors for every personality type. BUY IT: Apple MacBook 12" Retina 256GB Laptop w/ Clip Case and Accessories, $1,700

Philips Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp Here's an idea: An alarm clock that's actually soothing. This light therapy lamp and sunrise alarm clock is clinically proven to improve your energy, sleep and well-being. Did we mention that it also comes with a free 3-month Headspace meditation subscription (for optimal Zen)? BUY IT: Philips Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp, with Sunrise Alarm and Sunset Fading Night Light, $200

Nikon D3500 24MP DSLR Camera Whether you're a pro or an amateur, crisp, clear photos are always a win. This version is easy to use as a point-and-shoot and takes beautiful DSLR photos and videos every time. Did we mention it's lightweight and super portable? (So another win.)

BUY IT: Nikon D3500 24MP DSLR Camera, $497

Anker PowerWave 7.5 Fast Wireless Charging Pad Phone chargers are so not sexy, but we all need them. Scratch that, we all need at least a couple. So what's more techie than a regular old wall one? A wireless pad that charges virtually every model and at a 30% faster rate. Into it. BUY IT: Anker PowerWave 7.5 Fast Wireless Charging Pad, $46





Aera Smart Diffuser Who doesn't love a good smelling home? This smart diffuser is part home scent system and part air purifier. the techie part comes into play when you download the coordinating app to your phone, where you can control it from. We also hear it's an ideal gift for pet owners (for obvious smell-good reasons). BUY IT: Aera Smart Diffuser, $200

HiMirror Smart Mirror with LED Makeup Lights For the beauty queen/techie in your life, look no further than this smart mirror. The perfectly-sized mirror helps you assess your skin's conditions and has some handy magnifying features but our favorite has to be LED light simulation feature. It includes five different lighting scenarios so, basically, no matter where your girl is headed she can apply her makeup accordingly. BUY IT: HiMirror Mini: Beauty smart mirror with LED makeup lights, makeup vanity Mirror with touch screen, $119

NUFACE Skin Toning Collection OK, so this one is part beauty gift, part techie gift. We love it because the device uses microcurrent technology to tighten your skin. Bonus: The gold color feels festive for the holidays and the set comes complete with cleansing cloths and primer to help use like a pro. BUY IT: NUFACE Gold Trinity® Complete Skin Toning Collection, $325





PlayStation VR Bundle Gamers know what's up and if your pal is into the life, chances are a PlayStation VR is first thing on their wish list. The 360-degree headset view puts you smack dab in the middle of your favorite games. Bonus: This bundle comes with Creed: Rise to Glory, so you can get at it right away.

BUY IT: PlayStation VR Bundle with Creed: Rise to Glory & Superhot VR, $390





