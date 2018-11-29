Oops! Kim Kardashian Thinks People Hate Her for Calling Kourtney the "Least Exciting to Look At"

Does the internet "hate" Kim Kardashian?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss reveals the backlash she's received over calling Kourtney Kardashian the "least exciting to look at."

"Oh my god; people are going so crazy," Kourtney quips to Kim and Scott Disick. "People hate Kim from her comment on the show."

Thankfully, the E! personality isn't letting the negative feedback get her down as she is happy to discuss the fight with her sister and Lord Disick. However, the Kardashian ladies are forced to relive some of the unpleasantness as Scott is somewhat out of the loop regarding the spat.

"We got into a fight. I said, 'You're the least exciting to look at,'" Kanye West's wife explains to the father of three. "What I meant is you're the most boring. People think that is like I said, 'Kill your mom.'"