Bachelor Colton Underwood Jokes He Already Got a Contestant Pregnant

Colton Underwood may not be a virgin anymore!

The Bachelor star joked that his new girlfriend might have a bun in the oven in a photo shared on Tuesday night. In the funny picture, Colton poses with a "mystery lady", who has been hidden by an over-sized emoji of a pregnant woman, while at a Denver Nuggets game. He captioned the pic: "Date night success."

Immediately after sharing the tweet, Underwood's followers began speculating about who the lucky lady might be. In response he told the loyal Bachelor Nation fans, "You guys read in to things wayyyy too much... can't a guy just take his pregnant gal out on a date without speculation on his virginity?"

However, one super sleuth follower realized that the 26-year-old was messing with them. Turns out, the hidden figure is in fact former Bachelor contestant Blake Horstmann. On Blake's Instagram Story, he joked, "Sorry to disappoint you America, but i'm @coltonunderwood's plus one."