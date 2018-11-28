Meghan Markle's Never-Before-Seen Trip to Malta Proves She Was Always Fit to be Royal

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 12:34 PM
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
In 2015, a year before she met her husband Prince Harry, then-actress Meghan Markle visited Malta to explore her family roots.
On Wednesday, never-before-seen photos of the now-Duchess of Sussex on her trip to the European archipelago were made public.
The pics show Meghan wearing traditional headdresses, including a Maltese għonnella, navigated cobblestone streets and showcasing her chic style and signature smile.
Meghan's great-great-grandmother, Mary Bird, was born in Malta in 1862.
"When asked to go to Malta to not only discover the beautiful island, but also the land from which my great grandmother hailed, I said yes without hesitation," Meghan wrote on her now-shuttered blog, The Tig.
See more photos from Meghan's trip to Malta below.
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan wears a Maltese għonnella.
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan navigates the streets.
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan makes her way down an alleyway.
Article continues below
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan admires the dinner setting.
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan chats with the locals.
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
The Maltese don't mess around when it comes to doors.
Article continues below
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
...or a page from a home furnishing catalogue?
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan appears with a friend.
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan sits and takes in the sights.
Article continues below
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan leads the way.
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan admires the architecture.
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan models a casual look.
Article continues below
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan tries on a traditional headdress.
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Meghan flashes her signature grin.
During her trip, Meghan visited the northern island of Gozo, and the capital of Valletta, as well as the city of Mdina and the village of Dingli on the southern island.
"It's Malta!" she wrote. "A beautiful jewel of an island dotted in the Mediterranean between Sicily, Tunisia, and Libya. A dream for one who relishes culture and history set against a backdrop of the ever-so beautiful sea. Beyond being rich in history, the food & wine scene of Malta is one to write home about."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?