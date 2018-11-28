EXCLUSIVE!

Drama, Drama, Drama! Kristin Cavallari Promises Very Cavallari Season 2 "Starts With a Bang"

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 11:36 AM

We can't wait for Very Cavallari to return, especially after what Kristin Cavallari teased about season 2!

In fact, while chatting exclusively with E! News' Zuri Hall, the Uncommon James boss revealed that the second installment of her docu-series is already off to a dramatic start.

"We've been shooting for about a month," the Laguna Beach alum spilled at the launch of her Uncommon James pop-up at The Grove. "The first episode starts with a bang, I'll just tell you that."

According to the mother of three, "heads are getting cut off left and right." This isn't entirely surprising to hear as things got quite explosive during season 1 of Very Cavallari!

On top of the promised drama, Kristin confirmed that husband Jay Cutler will be back and is already enjoying filming once more.

"Jay the break-out star, he'll be back! And he's having a lot of fun with it too," Kristin quipped.

Although the Very Cavallari team had some "nerves" during the first season, Cavallari reassured fans that the cast is "having a good time" and is "just really enjoying it."

Kristin Cavallari's Fall Fashion Must-Haves

Of course, with The Hills reboot coming in 2019, Zuri made sure to inquire about a potential crossover. Even though Kristin "would love to" film with her former costars, the reality TV veteran confessed it'll be a tough thing to pull off.

"Heidi [Montag] and I have talked about that," the reality TV star turned businesswoman remarked. "Obviously, everyone's doing The Hills reboot right now, so it's kind of tricky…just being on different networks."

"Please! The people want this," Zuri joked to the camera. "We'll wait with bated breath."

For all things Uncommon James, be sure to catch Very Cavallari season 2 in 2019 and pay a visit to the pop-up shop (which will be at The Grove in Los Angeles through the end of January 2019).

