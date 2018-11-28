Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Travel to Tokyo: See Photos From Their Trip

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a getaway to Tokyo this week.

Their vacation got off to an extravagant star when the couple took a private, double-decker 747 jet to their destination.

"No big deal, just taking a private 747," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in a video showing the aircraft's lounge areas, dining room table and bedrooms. "This is how he does it now. Only 747s, private. I've never even heard of this, but whatever."

 To pass the time, Kim also worked out with her personal trainer onboard.

While the luxurious mode of transportation sparked a bit of backlash from followers, the two didn't let the criticism ruin the trip. The proud parents visited the studio of artist Takashi Murakami. Kim kept it cute and casual for the outing by sporting a black tank top and pants. Her hubby also looked sharp in a blue jacket, dark pants and a baseball cap. Kristen Noel Crawley of KNC Beauty joined them for the visit, as well.

In addition to taking in the art, Kim appeared to squeeze in time for a fitting at Off-White. On Wednesday, the reality star posted a picture of her donning some new threads by Virgil Abloh. Khloe Kardashian was clearly a fan of her sister's look and wrote "wow, wow wow" in the comments.

Still, the KKW Beauty head couldn't escape work entirely during her trip and posted about her makeup brand throughout the week. However, no matter how busy she got, Kim continued to make time for her fans. At one point, the makeup mogul stopped to pose for pictures with a few adoring fans.

 

Neither Kim nor Kanye posted pictures of their three children—North WestSaint West and Chicago West—from the trip, making it seem like the little ones stayed at home. Kim may have been missing her little ones and posted a picture of her eldest child hugging her cousin Penelope Disick.

Safe travels, Kim and Kanye!

