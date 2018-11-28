Alyssa Milano's 7-Year-Old Son Suits Up for Special Red Carpet

You're never too young to make a difference!

On Tuesday night, Alyssa Milano cleared her schedule to attend UNICEF USA's 14th Annual Snowflake Ball. But for this special event, she wasn't going alone!

The actress and activist chose to bring her husband Dave Bugliari and their seven-year-old son Milo Thomas Bugliari to the star-studded evening.

While on the red carpet, Milo smiled for the camera as he posed in his suit and bow-tie next to mom and dad. He would later head inside Cipriani Wall Street to enjoy the event with his parents.

"Milo was my date to #UnicefSnowflake Ball," Alyssa shared on Instagram after posing in her Pamella Roland dress and Tyler Ellis clutch. "I can't think of a better way to spend an evening. Children helping children. #StartsWithU."