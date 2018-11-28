Prince William and Kate Middleton Leave a Touching Note at Helicopter Crash Site

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Leicester on Wednesday to pay tribute to those who died in a helicopter crash in October, including Leicester City football owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who knew the club owner, met with his son Aiyawatt, wife Aimon and daughter Aroonroong, who greeted them at the tribute site. Vichai was one of five people killed in the tragic crash on Oct. 27. In their memory, flowers and messages have been left near King Power Stadium.

Kate was photographed leaving a bouquet of flowers at the site, along with a card signed by the couple. "To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be dearly missed," the note read. "Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester."