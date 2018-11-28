Jenni "JWoww" Farley Reveals 2-Year-Old Son's Autism Diagnosis

Jenni "JWoww" Farley says her 2-year-old son Greyson, who has been exhibiting speech problems, has been diagnosed with autism.

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star revealed the news in a recent interview with HollywoodLife, months after saying on the show this summer that the boy, her and husband Roger Mathews' second and youngest child, still wasn't speaking and could not understand a lot of words. Autism can cause social, communication, and behavioral challenges, depending on its severity.

JWoww said in the summer that Greyson was undergoing therapy. She told HollywoodLife in her recent interview that the boy has started to understand more words.

Earlier this month, JWoww posted on her Instagram page a video of a sensory room designed for Greyson.