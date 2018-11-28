Ivanka Trump Defends Keeping Her Political Opinions Private

In an interview on Good Morning America, Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, addressed claims that the American people don't know what she stands for politically.

"I wasn't elected, so my perspective and opinion [are] not as relevant. What's relevant is the policies of the White House," Ivanka told ABC News' Deborah Roberts today in Wilder, Ida. "And what I feel deeply privileged every day is that I have the ability to serve our nation and lean in in areas where I'm deeply passionate and serve this country that's given me so much."

Ivanka added that her father "knows exactly where I stand on any issue," telling Deborah, "I'll always tell you what I'm for, but it is not my place as somebody working within a White House to tell you what I'm against. The only person who knows that is one person—and he knows it."