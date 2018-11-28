Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Watches Travis Scott Perform—and It's the Cutest Thing Ever

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 7:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner

247Paps.TV / SplashNews.com

She may be only 9 months old, but Stormi Webster proved she's already Travis Scott's biggest fan.

 The rapper took to Instagram Tuesday to share videos of his daughter watching his Astroworld concert at Madison Square Garden on a monitor. The little one smiled and squealed with delight as she watched her proud papa's performance. She even seemed to dance along as he hyped up the crowd. 

"MSG all ragers included," he captioned the footage.

Kylie Jenner also showed her support for her main man by attending the big show. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned an Astroworld T-shirt and bright red pants for the gig and accessorized her look with a camel-colored jacket, white sneakers and a leopard-print purse. She also turned heads with her new stunning silver locks. 

Before the show, the makeup mogul posted a picture of her look on Instagram. 

"The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight," she wrote.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Travis will continue to travel throughout the U.S. for the remainder of the tour, and it looks like his firstborn is already used to life on the road. Kylie posted a picture of Stormi enjoying a snooze earlier in the day. 

"She comes everywhere with me," the mama wrote. "The favorite little road dog."

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the baby girl was excited to see her dad take the stage. After all, Kylie has previously referred to Stormi as a "daddy's girl" and shared a video of her little one saying "dada."

"She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so. She is obsessed with her dad, though," she told fans during a Snapchat Q&A. "They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, [it's like] I'm not even there."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Kardashian News , Stormi Webster , Music , Concerts , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
David Archuleta

American Idol's David Archuleta Says He Suffered From "PTSD" After the Show

Katy Perry, AmfAR

Katy Perry Mourns Friend and "Biggest Champion" Who Helped Start Her Music Career

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Talk '90s-Inspired Christmas Special

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman

5 Major Questions We Want Answered From Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Diaries Docu-Series

Adam Levine Is Conflicted Over Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show

Is Trey Songz Sliding Into DMs on Instagram?

Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Preview Spoofs Engagement

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.