John-David Duggar's First Kiss Is Appropriately Awkward...But Watch What Happens Next

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On, GIF

TLC

Uh, John-David Duggar, that's not the way it goes...but wow.

The 28-year-old married Abbie Grace Burnett in early November after "courting" her for about four months. On Tuesday, their wedding was shown on an episode of his large family's TLC reality show Counting On. True to Duggar family tradition, he waited until his wedding to kiss his love for the first time.

And it was a doozy.

It started out awkward.

After the pastor told John-David he could kiss his bride, he bent down and...lifted up and kissed her left hand, drawing laughs. He then kissed her right hand.

Then her left shoulder. Kiss No. 4? Yep, her right shoulder.

"You're so silly," Abbie said, giggling.

Photos

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On, GIF

TLC

John-David then put his hands gently on her face and kissed her forehead.

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On, GIF

TLC

He then kissed both her cheeks...

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On, GIF

TLC

...before finally moving in for a long, passionate kiss on the lips.

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On, GIF

TLC

Total time: About 45 seconds.

The Counting On star and 19 and Counting alum is the second-eldest son of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar and the eighth child in the family to get married.

John-David is not the first Duggar to buck tradition when it comes to his first kiss. While seven of his siblings opted for traditional kisses at the altar, his sister Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald opted to share theirs in private at their wedding.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Duggars , Kiss , Weddings , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

"RHOA" Star Cynthia Bailey Talks Shady Castmates

"RHOA" Star Cynthia Bailey on Finding Love and Dishes Sex Tip

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas 810

Nattie Neidhart Vows to Give Late Father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart "the Best Send-Off Ever" on Total Divas

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Sweet Treat for Your Girls

Jimmy Fallon, Donald Trump, The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon Transforms Into Donald Trump as an Elvis Presley Impersonator—and We're All Shook Up

Corinne Olympios

The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Game of Thrones prequel, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Watts

What We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel: The Stars, No Dragons and More

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.