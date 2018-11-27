This Is Us Reveals Who "Her" Is and More in Fall Finale

Don't you just love a This Is Us ending montage?

Tonight's was a true doozy. It solved some mysteries, announced some happy news (it's a boy!), and introduced a whole new mystery we've never been so excited to solve. For once, someone's alive instead of dead, but we'll get to that in a moment.

First, we finally know that future Randall and Tess are on their way to see Rebecca, but we've still got a whole lot of worried questions.

In the present, we got a somewhat devastating scene of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) being banished to the couch. He and Beth were fighting over his refusal to drop out of the city council race, despite the fact that his poll numbers were dismal and despite the fact that Beth asked him to drop out after he had promised he would if she wanted him to.

We jumped right from that scene to Future Randall asking Tess (Iantha Richardson) to let her mom know they were on their way, which of course made us start worrying that Randall and Beth aren't together anymore, because this show is rude. We then saw future Beth, a fabulous older lady running a dance studio, tell her assistant they were going to visit Randall's mother, and then ask if she had brought her the game of Pin the Tail on the Donkey from her office. The addition of that childhood game, which the Big 3 used to play at their childhood birthday parties, gives us this horrible sinking feeling that Rebecca might not be doing so well, and might be mentally stuck in a time when her kids still play Pin the Tail on the Donkey. And now we're gonna cry, so let's move on to some happier news.