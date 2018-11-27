Fuller House Season 4 Trailer Is All About DJ and Steve

The Tanners are back once again, and while there's a baby on the way and many shenanigans to be had, we gotta say we're mostly here for DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve(Scott Weinger).

Based on the new trailer for season four, the iconic couple from Full House is back on for real now, and it's all our early 90s hearts have ever wanted.

"We've been waiting 25 years. We owe it to ourselves once and for all just to see how we are as a couple," Steve says early on in the trailer. Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) calls them "America's couple," and then as they head out on a date, she yells "Have a good time! You have to!"

Clearly, the rest of the fam is in agreement with us that this couple has to stick around this time.