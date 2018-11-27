Fuller House Season 4 Trailer Is All About DJ and Steve

Netflix
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 3:59 PM
Netflix
The Tanners are back once again, and while there's a baby on the way and many shenanigans to be had, we gotta say we're mostly here for DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve(Scott Weinger).
Based on the new trailer for season four, the iconic couple from Full House is back on for real now, and it's all our early 90s hearts have ever wanted.
"We've been waiting 25 years. We owe it to ourselves once and for all just to see how we are as a couple," Steve says early on in the trailer. Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) calls them "America's couple," and then as they head out on a date, she yells "Have a good time! You have to!"
Clearly, the rest of the fam is in agreement with us that this couple has to stick around this time.
The trailer has a lot more than just DJ and Steve. There's a musical number, Kimmy's (Andrea Barber) very pregnant with Stephanie's (Jodie Sweetin) baby, and John Stamos(with a guitar), Bob Saget, Dave Coulier(dressed as Santa), and Lori Loughlin are all there too, still hanging out on and around that extremely small couch. Plus, DJ appears to be competing in a budget version of American Ninja Warrior, and preggo Kimmy is floss dancing, naturally.
Watch the trailer below, and try your best to keep that theme song from getting stuck in your head.
Fuller House season four debuts Friday, December 14 on Netflix.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?