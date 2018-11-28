What We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel: The Stars, No Dragons and More

The end is nigh for Game of Thrones. HBO's hit fantasy drama begins its final season in April 2019, but the cable channel is already at work on GoT's successor: a prequel.

Details on the new series from Jane Goldman and A Song of Fire and Ice scribe George R.R. Martin are, as per usual, being kept under tight wraps. However, as the project, which is just a pilot as of now, takes shape, nuggets of information regarding what to expect from the new series are starting to come out. For example, we know two stars and one of them is an Oscar nominee. And we know the time period this will take place.

Read on for more Game of Thrones prequel scoop.

The Plot

According to HBO, the series is set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, and "chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour."

"And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it's not the story we think we know," HBO said in its official logline for the series.

The Star

Naomi Watts will play a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret." Watts' other credits include Twin Peaks, The Impossible, 21 Grams, The Ring and King Kong.

The Other Star

Josh Whitehouse, of Poldark and Modern Life Is Rubbish fame, was also cast in the pilot, but details about his character are being kept under wraps.

The Writers

Jane Goldman, writer of Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: The Secret Service, created the series with George R.R. Martin. She wrote the teleplay and will serve as showrunner.

The Title

Contrary to what Martin believed, the show is not called The Long Night—yet. It's still untitled.

"HBO has informed me that the Jane Goldman pilot is not (yet) titled The Long Night. That's is certainly the title I prefer, but for the moment the pilot is still officially Untitled. So… mea culpa, mea culpa, mea culpa," he wrote.

No Dragons

The series would take place roughly 5,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, Martin told EW. "Westeros is a very different place. There's no King's Landing. There's no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We're dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series," he said.

