Nikki Bella and John Cena Are Not Back Together Despite PDA Photo

Are Nikki Bella and John Cena back on? Not so fast...

The Total Bellas star sparked reconciliation rumors over the Thanksgiving holiday when she posted an Instagram photo of her and her ex-beau in a hot tub together. The picture was among a series of photos in Nikki's Thanksgiving post, in which she reflected on her year and everything she's thankful for in her life.

"I'm so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life," Nikki began. "So thankful for my family and best friends, always there when I need them, the women I share the WWE ring with, such an amazing group of hard working, passionate women that together started an Evolution, my Total Bellas and Total Divas production team, crew and glam squad, they all work so hard all year long and do it all away from their families, love you all!"