Miguel Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin Mandi

Miguelis officially a married man.

After more than a decade of dating, the Grammy-winning crooner married his longtime love, Nazanin Mandi, on Saturday, a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News.

"11-24-18 Meet Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel," the new Mrs. wrote to fans on Instagram. "What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my Father got emotional THAT WAS IT No holding back the tears. To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever."

It was just a week ago that the couple reportedly visited a Los Angeles courthouse for a marriage license, TMZ reported at the time.