Miguel Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin Mandi

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 11:24 AM

Miguel, Nazanin Mandi

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Miguelis officially a married man. 

After more than a decade of dating, the Grammy-winning crooner married his longtime love, Nazanin Mandi, on Saturday, a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News. 

"11-24-18 Meet Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel," the new Mrs. wrote to fans on Instagram. "What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my Father got emotional THAT WAS IT No holding back the tears. To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever."

It was just a week ago that the couple reportedly visited a Los Angeles courthouse for a marriage license, TMZ reported at the time.

It's been a long journey toward the aisle for this couple considering they first crossed paths back when the 33-year-old singer was just 18. "I met Naz at my very first video shoot, she interviewed me, seven years ago," he told Pigeons & Planes back in October 2012. "What I will say is that we're not together just because we like to hang out. The purpose is finding someone that you can spend the rest of your life with, for me anyways. I think we both are working towards that goal. When that is, I can't tell the future but I can say that that's the purpose, right?"

Another six years later, the star can check that goal off of his bucket list. In 2016, E! News confirmed they took a step closer to married life with a "very heartfelt and real" proposal from Miguel, a source described at the time. 

Miguel, Nazanin Mandi

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"Nazanin and Miguel are really excited to get married! They've been together for some time and knew that they were going to spend their lives together," a source previously told E! News. "All of their friends and family think they are the best couple and really complement each other."

Back in January 2016, the source also anticipated a wedding performance from the groom to the bride. 

"Miguel will definitely be singing his soon-to-be wife a tune when their wedding takes place," the insider predicted at the time. Oh, to be in the room! 

Congratulations to the new wife and husband!

