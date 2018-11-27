Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus' New "Heartbreak Era"

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 10:26 AM

Miley Cyrus , 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Miley Cyrus is back!

It's been over a year since the singer released her latest album, Younger Now, but it looks like fans will hear more from her soon.

After wiping her Instagram account, Cyrus returned to the social network and posted a picture of a broken heart-shaped disco ball on Instagram. She captioned the cryptic post "11/29"—signaling a possible release date—and tagged music producer Mark Ronson. A teaser of the track could also be heard in the background. Ronson later posted a picture of him recording the new song with several violinists on the social network.

"me and @mileycyrus making the strings bleed for that heartbreak," he wrote alongside the footage. 

He also wrote "the heartbreak era is coming…sooner than u think #featuringwho," on Twitter earlier this week.

Read

And They Can't Stop: How Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Beat the Odds to Become of Hollywood’s Most Solid Couples

In addition, the "Wrecking Ball" star shared a series of sneak peeks from what appears to be the music video on Instagram.

The footage showed a car resting on a pile of stuffed animals and a clown running down the street. 

The sequence of the teasers also seemed to spell out the song's title on Instagram, which is rumored to be called "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

Back in June, Ronson posted a selfie with Cyrus and wrote "the girl in this snap helped me write one of my favorite songs."

 

 

However, this isn't the only thing Cyrus has up her sleeve.

She and Ronson are also slated to be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 15. Matt Damon will be that episode's host.

Cyrus' musical return comes just a few days after she turned 26. The star celebrated her birthday with Liam Hemsworth and her family.

It looks like it's already shaping up to be a big year!

