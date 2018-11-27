Prince Harry Is Delighted as He Greets Circus Performers in Zambia

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 9:42 AM

Prince Harry

Prince Harry received a very warm welcomed at Circus Zambia on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in Lusaka on Monday to begin his solo two-day royal visit of Zambia. After landing in Lusaka, the royal was greeted by 9-year-old Jane Chawanangwa, who gave Harry flowers and shared a sweet exchange with the dad-to-be.

Harry later met President Edgar Lungu at State House in Lusaka, where he was also photographed signing the visitors' book. On Monday evening, Harry gave a speech at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner.

"It's a great pleasure to be here today on my first official visit to the Republic of Zambia – one of the oldest members of the Commonwealth family," he told the crowd. "It's also wonderful to be at an event with so many people representing the sectors that together form the important bond between our two countries."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Best Royal Tour Moments

"My grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, visited this country in 1979 for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, and since then, the friendship between Britain and Zambia has remained strong," Harry went on to say. "As President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, and as Her Majesty's Commonwealth Youth Ambassador; I am committed to celebrating young people across the Commonwealth who are making a difference in their communities."

"The goal is to create a platform not only where young people's voices are heard, but where they are supported in achieving their goals," he continued. "I am excited to see some of that work in action tomorrow at Circus Zambia, where The Queen's Commonwealth Trust has helped young Zambians to achieve their aspirations through education and social enterprise."

Prince Harry

On Tuesday, Harry visited Circus Zamba and appeared delighted to meet with the performers. 

Tuesday marks a very special day for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple announced their engagement just one year ago today. Now the couple is expecting their first child together!

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement in mid-October. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

