Tom Brady Reacts to David Beckham Kissing Daughter Harper on the Lips

David Beckham is under fire for kissing his kid. 

The star soccer player shared a shot of himself kissing his youngest child, 7-year-old daughter Harper, on the mouth while out ice skating on Monday. "Christmas is coming," he captioned the father-daughter snap. "Let's go skate."

However, the photo was not met with as much love from some critics online. "Why are they kissing ??" one person asked. "This is not right!" another chimed in. "Weird - it's improper for a parent to kiss their kids in the lips; on the forehead/cheeks is cute though," a third wrote. "Why are they kissing on lips ??!?!!" a fourth pointed out. 

There were many more fans who slammed the criticisms, arguing that it was a sweet moment between a father and his child and should not be attacked. 

One of Beckham's fans was none other than fellow athlete Tom Brady. "Dad and daughter. So sweet!" the star quarterback commented. 

Brady is no stranger to the type of criticism Beckham faced. Earlier this year, the father of three was shown kissing his 10-year-old son Jack on the mouth for several seconds in an episode of his  Facebook series, Tom vs. Time

Like Beckham's photo, the moment drew mixed responses online. "Everyone was questioning Tom Brady for kissing his son on the lips and as a child of European ass people who do this I was ready to defend but boy oh boy does that kiss linger," a woman tweeted at the time. 

"Anyone who feels it was inappropriate for Tom Brady to french kiss his 11 year old son should get their mind out of the gutter," someone else tweeted. "All I see is a loving dad... and last I checked, that was a good thing."

The moment even sparked responses from fellow athletes, including NFL Hall of Famer Willie Roaf. "I wouldn't do that...I don't have a problem with it...I don't think it's that big a deal," he told TMZ at the time. 

This is not the first time Beckham has shared a pic of a kiss with his kids. In June 2017, he posted a similar snap, which drew just as much attention. 

"I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips," he said in a Facebook Live shortly after. "Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange. But, I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria [Beckham], and it's how we are with our children...We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we're very affectionate with them."

