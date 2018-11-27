Amber Heard Opens Up About Domestic Abuse—and Refuses to Mention Johnny Depp

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 8:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amber Heard

Jason Kibbler for Glamour

It's been two years since Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

In a new interview with Glamour published Tuesday, the Acquaman actress defined what it means to her to be a survivor. 

"When a woman comes forward, she will be met with skepticism, hostility, and shame," she told the magazine. "All a man has to do is point to an incentive. He will. Or society will."

 In 2017, Depp, who has denied allegations of abuse, agreed to pay Heard a $7 million divorce settlement. She also dismissed her domestic violence restraining order petition against him.

Heard donated the sum to the ACLU, with a particular focus on ending violence against women, and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

 She did not use Depp's name at any point during her interview with the magazine. 

Read

Amber Heard's Team Accuses Johnny Depp of "Psychological Abuse"

This wasn't the time first time Heard has discussed this topic. She also fought back tears while opening up about domestic abuse in a PSA for the #GirlGaze Project. Being a voice for others is one of Heard's passions. 

"My job provides me with a platform," she says. "Silence is complacency."

Amber Heard

Jason Kibbler for Glamour

Today, Heard continues to fight for a number of causes, including gender equality. 

"We get paid less as women, and we end up spending more time on set, because of hair and makeup demands," she said, noting she was making  "a bigger point" about working in an "inherently flawed system." 

She also joined Rise and a group of survivors in Washington D.C. to appeal to Arizona Senator Jeff Flake a week after watching Christine Blasey Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. 

"I was in my hotel room in New York, and I was immediately nailed to the floor in a puddle of tears," she said, recalling the testimony. "We as women took a collective punch to the gut." 

To read her full interview, check out Glamour's January issue.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amber Heard , Johnny Depp , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
David Beckham, Harper Beckham

Tom Brady Reacts to David Beckham Kissing Daughter Harper on the Lips

Matilda

OMG! Netflix Is Making New Versions of Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and More Roald Dahl Classics

Amanda Bynes

Inside Amanda Bynes' Private World: How She's Staging Her Return to Hollywood

Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower

Robert De Niro Breaks His Silence on Grace Hightower Split

Adam Levine, Variety

Adam Levine Conflicted Over Maroon 5 Performing at the Super Bowl

George Eads, MacGyver

George Eads' Shocking MacGyver Exit Is Just the Latest Farewell Shaking Up TV

Bode Miller, Morgan Beck

Bode Miller Reveals His New Baby Boy's Name

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.