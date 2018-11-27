Bode Miller Reveals His New Baby Boy's Name

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 7:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bode Miller

Lindsey Meehleis

It's been a mix of grief and joy for the Miller family since losing their daughter and welcoming a son four months later. 

"If there's one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it's a baby and he's a special one," retired Olympic alpine ski racer Bode Miller told Today's Savannah Guthrieon Tuesday. It's been more than a month since his wife, beach volleyball pro Morgan Beck Miller, gave birth to a baby boy on Oct. 5, four months after their 19-month-old daughter Emmy suffered a tragic drowning accident at a neighbor's pool. 

As the family of six moves forward—the couple also has 3-year-old son Nash and Bode has 10-year-old daughter Neesyn and 5-year-old son Samuel from previous relationships—their new little one is helping them heal. 

"Besides the lack of sleep, it's been a really nice process to be able to go through," he told Guthrie. 

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

Part of that process, of course, was picking a name for their youngster. According to Bode, it took them three weeks to decide on a moniker. Eventually, they agreed on Easton Vaughn Rek Miller

"Once we got to know him, it was really clear," Bode said. Part of the inspiration for the name was Bode's birth place, Easton, N.H. As for Rek, mama Morgan wasn't so thrilled.  

"She's nuts about it not being his name," Bode quipped. "I pushed it through." Cheers to compromising!

Bode Miller

Instagram

As for the continuing coping process, it's been having their hands full that has helped them push through their tragedy. "There's a blessing to being so busy in a way," he explained. "We see the path forward a little bit. It's just kind of keeping going and trying to stay positive."

However, Emmy will always be on their minds. "It's not easy. I don't think it gets that much easier," he added. "The kids talk about her all the time, which is really good but obviously hard...you feel the loss, but she's still a part of our family."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Miguel, Nazanin Mandi

Miguel Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin Mandi

Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Preview Spoofs Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, David Grutman, Malika Haqq, TAO Chicago

Kourtney Kardashian Helps Luka Sabbat Celebrate His 21st Birthday

Miley Cyrus , 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus' New "Heartbreak Era"

No Sleep 'Til Christmas, Dave Annable, Odette Annable

Farts and Bad Breath: Dave and Odette Annable Roasting Each Other's Sleep Habits Will Make Your Day

Stan Lee

Stan Lee's Cause of Death Revealed

This Is Us

This Is Us' Randall and Beth Refuse to Let Family Issues Interrupt the Campaign

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.