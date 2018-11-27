Sean Hayes Just Spilled the Tea on His Will & Grace Costars, From Drunk Cast Parties to Breaking During Scenes

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 6:25 AM
Will & Grace debuted 20 years ago, that's 20 years of friendship for Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Eric McCormack…and 20 years of tea to spill. Hayes did just that on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
On the Monday, Nov. 26 show, host Andy Cohen tasked Hayes with a lightning round of gossip about his costars. Questions included: "Who gets the most drunk at cast parties?" "Who depends on their assistant the most?" "Who does the crew like the most?" "Most likely to pick up the dinner bill?" "Most likely to start laughing during a serious scene?" and "Who's on their phone the most?"
It wasn't all bad secrets though. One of the questions Cohen asked Hayes was, "Who made the most effort of this group to stay in touch with everyone when the show took a break?"
"All of us, really," Hayes said.
Watch the video up top to hear his answers to the rest of the questions.
Will & Grace debuted September 1998 and lasted eight seasons. It was later revived by NBC in 2017 after a 2016 presidential election special sparked revival interest. After it returned in 2017, NBC ordered two additional seasons.
Will & Grace airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on NBC. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
