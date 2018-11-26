Why Shania Twain Is "Bored" With Country Music Right Now

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 8:28 PM
Shania Twain is saying "That Don't Impress Me Much" to the amount of women in country music.
In fact, she's the opposite of impressed. The country star talked to E! News' Carissa Culiner about her new show Real Country, which airs Tuesday on USA, and how she's hoping that more females will feel inspired to get involved in the genre.
Culiner began by the conversation with Twain about wanting "to talk about women in country music today." The singer replied, "What women?!"
If that wasn't evidence enough of the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer's displeasure with the current state of affairs in country music, she continued to explain how disappointed she is that there are "too few" women in it.
How Shania Twain Weathered Family Tragedy, Impossible Heartbreak and Debilitating Disease to Become Country Music's Ultimate Survivor
Female presence on the radio is a whole other can of worms, too. "We are not making radio progress, but we are making very small, steady steps towards awareness that we're lacking women on country radio," she told E! News.
Twain revealed that she has some ideas as to how to jump-start the progress, which includes Real Country. "We have too much of the sameness right now. I'm a little bit bored of it, and I want to pick it up. The only way to do that is to be proactive," she explained. "I wanted a show that, when you talk about diversity, that includes gender diversity, style diversity, lifestyle diversity."
She's also "fed up with the ageist and sexist thing" when it comes to limits on helping talent break into the scene. Come one, come all!
GP Images/Getty Images for Canadian Country Music Awards
Twain acknowledged some progress has been made throughout her tenure in country music, albeit small. "When I first came on the scene in country music, the limits were way too narrow for me, and it was hard for me," she shared. "There are a lot of artists out there who are intimidated of what they believe country music is...I want to show them there are no limits."
For any women out there wanting to get her foot in the door, the "Any Man of Mine" artist is all ears. She heeded, "I want to know who you are and I want to help you. I want to give you an opportunity."
If there's one major saving grace in country music, Twain insists that it's the fans. Despite the music itself being narrow, she praised the devoted supporters of the genre. "Who am I am as an artist, as a songwriter, as a performer is completely outside the box of where we've narrowed country music to be right now," she pointed out. "But the fans aren't narrow-minded."
Watch Twain's full interview with E! News above.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
It's Her Party She Can Do What She Wants! Celebrate Miley Cryus' Birthday With Her Best Music Videos
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?