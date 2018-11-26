Why Shania Twain Is "Bored" With Country Music Right Now

Shania Twain is saying "That Don't Impress Me Much" to the amount of women in country music.

In fact, she's the opposite of impressed. The country star talked to E! News' Carissa Culiner about her new show Real Country, which airs Tuesday on USA, and how she's hoping that more females will feel inspired to get involved in the genre.

Culiner began by the conversation with Twain about wanting "to talk about women in country music today." The singer replied, "What women?!"

If that wasn't evidence enough of the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer's displeasure with the current state of affairs in country music, she continued to explain how disappointed she is that there are "too few" women in it.