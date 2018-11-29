It's Time to Relive Priyanka Chopra's Lavish Bachelorette Party

by Lena Grossman | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 3:00 AM

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Wedding bells are ringing in the near future for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Although it looks like our invitation to the former Quantico star's bachelorette party in Amsterdam got lost in the mail, it's never too late to live vicariously through photographic evidence of the weekend. Chopra and a gaggle of her friends and bridesmaids, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers, lived their best lives in the Netherlands in early November. Activities included hanging out on a boat in the famous Amsterdam canals, sipping on mojitos, exploring the city and munching on some late-night eats.

In typical form, Chopra looked like ever the fashionista as she and her bridesmaids traipsed around Amsterdam where they wore coordinating outfits most of the time. In bride-to-be fashion, the Baywatch actress looked absolutely stunning in a number of white ensembles, while her friends wore red while out on the town. Chopra also let the world know that her nuptials were coming soon as she donned a "bride-to-be" sash and headband.

Everything We Know About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

Before her Amsterdam getaway, Chopra looked extremely elegant at her bridal shower when she wore a gorgeous Marchesa gown which could totally have doubled as a wedding dress. The soon-to-be newlyweds also obtained their marriage license on Nov. 8, which means the wedding date is right around the corner. On Sunday and Monday, it seems that the rest of the Jonas family arrived in India to kick off the festivities, including a dinner hosted by Chopra and Jonas in Juhu.

Sources told E! News that their wedding celebrations include both a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian ceremony. They'll reportedly tie the knot at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

If you're feeling Chopra-Jonas wedding fever, prepare for their big day by taking a look back and reliving Chopra's epic bachelorette party weekend.

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Let the Party Begin

The bride-to-be and her loved ones jetted off to Amsterdam for a weekend of bachelorette festivities. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

The Bride Wore White

The actress kicked off the weekend in an all-white layered ensemble. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Bride to Be

Priyanka Chopra proudly sported a sash with her current title on it while out and about in Amsterdam. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Fierce in Feathers and Fur

When it came time to step out on the town, the bride-to-be did so in a mini adorned with a feathered cape by Georges Chakra layered under a faux fur white coat by BOSS.

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

A Feathered Frock

The stunning bride struck a pose for the camera. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Me and My Girls

While the bride stuck to a white ensemble, her guests coordinated in red. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

The Gang's All Here!

Among Chopra's special ladies was future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and cousin Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Red Bottoms

She may have been in white from head to toe, but the bride showed off her Christian Louboutin red soles while lounging in the car. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

That's a Wrap!

The future sisters-in-law wrapped up the weekend with some "hungover" eye masks and bubblegum pink flasks. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette Party

Instagram

Pajama Party

Chopra and her gal pals all dressed in matching blush pajamas as part of their slumber party. 

If that's not enough, there's always their $14,000 wedding registry that includes kitchenware, luggage necessities and a dog raincoat, because why not?

We can't wait for the big day!

