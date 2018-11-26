Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 6:53 PM

Monique Samuels, Chase Omari Samuels, Real Housewives of Potomac

Congratulations are in order for Monique Samuels and her family!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her husband Chris Samuels welcomed a son named Chase Omari Samuels on Monday afternoon. Monique told People, "He's 8 lbs., 15 oz., 21 inches long, and absolutely perfect." Chase is now the youngest of three and is welcomed by big siblings Christopher Samuels, 5, and Milani Samuels, 3.

On Monday morning, the reality star posted some updates on her Instagram story about Chase's upcoming arrival. In one video, Monique posted from the hospital bed with the words "We're ready!!" as the caption. In yet another video, she wrote, "Almost time to push!!"

She of course still looked glam and calm while updating her followers about Chase's birth.

2018 Celebrity Babies

After he was born, she shared a video of herself holding her newborn. "I have another little man," she told the camera.

Chase's eyes were closed and his mouth was wide open. Nap time!

The Housewives star announced in June that she and Chris were expanding their family and expecting their third kid together. She posted an Instagram boomerang that showed off her baby bump at the end and captioned it, "I'm way too happy to be bothered... I'm full of life... LITERALLY." 

Monique Samuels, Chase Omari Samuels, Real Housewives of Potomac

In one episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique revealed that she had previously suffered a miscarriage. She said, "As soon as I took the pregnancy test, Chris is just grinning from ear to ear, and it never once dawned on me that we would lose it. Until you've experienced loss it's hard to even put it into words."

Monique posted plenty of photos of her growing baby bump throughout her pregnancy and looking as fashionable as ever. In one picture of her eating a popsicle, she wrote, "I'm talkin bout pregnant in the front and the back. Popsicles are helping me survive these random moments of overheating. 8 weeks to go!"

Last week, she shared a video of her kids talking about how eager they were to meet their new sibling. "Are y'all both excited for the baby to come?" she asked Christopher and Milani. They both clapped and screamed, "Yeah!!!"

Christopher then asked, "Mommy, how are you gonna get the baby out?"

After telling her youngins that she's going to "push it out, the same way I pushed you two out," she told Christopher he probably "doesn't want all those details right now" after he asked how that was possible. 

Monique also shared a sweet video of Christopher meeting Milani for the first time and pointing out her eyes, nose and mouth. 

Congratulations to the Samuels family!

