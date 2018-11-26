Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

In one episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique revealed that she had previously suffered a miscarriage. She said, "As soon as I took the pregnancy test, Chris is just grinning from ear to ear, and it never once dawned on me that we would lose it. Until you've experienced loss it's hard to even put it into words."

Monique posted plenty of photos of her growing baby bump throughout her pregnancy and looking as fashionable as ever. In one picture of her eating a popsicle, she wrote, "I'm talkin bout pregnant in the front and the back. Popsicles are helping me survive these random moments of overheating. 8 weeks to go!"

Last week, she shared a video of her kids talking about how eager they were to meet their new sibling. "Are y'all both excited for the baby to come?" she asked Christopher and Milani. They both clapped and screamed, "Yeah!!!"

Christopher then asked, "Mommy, how are you gonna get the baby out?"

After telling her youngins that she's going to "push it out, the same way I pushed you two out," she told Christopher he probably "doesn't want all those details right now" after he asked how that was possible.

Monique also shared a sweet video of Christopher meeting Milani for the first time and pointing out her eyes, nose and mouth.