Mel B Claims Eddie Murphy Is the "Great Love" of Her Life

Mel went on to say that it was "love at first sight" when she met Eddie.

"Well, I went for a dinner party at his house, and it was very intense that attraction, and I left actually because it was a bit too much," Mel laughed. "But he's such a lovely person, he's all about family and he's very respectful and very old school and we courted for quite some time before anybody knew."

When asked if a part of her hopes they'll get back together, Mel B said she can't say that because he's currently in a "lovely, committed relationship."

"His lady's got her second baby that she's expecting in like a few weeks I think now," Mel B shared. "So, I'm not gonna say anything else about that."

Eddie and Paige Butcher, who are expecting their second child together and his 10th child overall, are also currently engaged.