Oprah Winfrey's Mother Vernita Lee Dies at Age 83

And then...Winfrey's prayers were answered.

"A woman comes out and says to me and my mother, 'I'm sorry, Ms. Lee, but there's not enough room on our docket for your daughter. You'll have to come back in two weeks,'" Winfrey recalled. The teen—who was secretly pregnant at the time—was then sent to live with her father. "That was my saving grace. And so, from that moment forward, I felt like I had been somehow saved—that somebody up there, out there, recognized that I wasn't a bad girl. And now here I was going to have another chance." After Winfrey gave birth and her son died in infancy, "My father said to me, 'This is your second chance. This is your opportunity to seize this moment and make something of your life.' And I took that chance and understood for myself—even though I didn't have the words to articulate it—'Now I know better, so I can do better.'"

As Winfrey came into her own, friends like Maya Angelou and Gayle King became surrogate mothers. She also made peace with Lee's failings, telling Bishop T.D. Jakes in a 2013 episode of Lifeclass, "You've got to meet people where they are and love them at the level that they can receive it. You have in your own mind what a mother should be and what you wanted your mother to be—and in many cases, your mothers and your fathers can't be what your ideal is."

In 2011, Winfrey revealed Lee had secretly given birth to another daughter—and given her up for adoption—in 1963. "I was 9 years old at the time of [her adoption], living with my father in Nashville, Tenn.," she said. "I had no idea my mother was even pregnant." As she said on her daytime talk show, the news "shook me to my core." But, to her half-sister's credit, "She never once thought to go to the press; she never once thought to sell this story." Winfrey, whose other two siblings had died, said the discovery of a half-sister left her speechless. "For the most part my life has been an open book, and on the show, I think I've seen about everything," she told viewers. "I thought nothing could surprise me anymore—but let me tell you, I was wrong."