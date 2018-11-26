Melania Trump Unveils the White House's 2018 Christmas Decorations

Christmas is just around the corner, and it looks like Melania Trump is already getting into the holiday spirit.

The First Lady gave the public a tour of the White House's festive décor on Monday via a tweeted video.

This year's theme is "American Treasures" and was designed by Melania. The décor seeks to honor the nation's heritage with patriotic symbolism and displays of the country's landmarks.

For instance, the East Wing features the Gold Star Family tree—which is decorated by Gold Star families and pays tribute to the troops and families who have sacrificed to protect the country's freedom. The tree is donned with gold stars and patriotic ribbons, and White House visitors are encouraged to write messages to those who are on duty or abroad via digital tablets.

As guests head to the East colonnade, they'll see more than 40 trees lining the walls. If they then enter the East Garden Room, they'll see the First Family's Christmas card and ornament. Upon entering the library, people will see four trees—one in each corner—that display the White House Historical Association's 2018 ornament honoring President Harry S.Truman.