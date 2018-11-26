Melania Trump Unveils the White House's 2018 Christmas Decorations

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 7:42 AM
Christmas is just around the corner, and it looks like Melania Trump is already getting into the holiday spirit.
The First Lady gave the public a tour of the White House's festive décor on Monday via a tweeted video.
This year's theme is "American Treasures" and was designed by Melania. The décor seeks to honor the nation's heritage with patriotic symbolism and displays of the country's landmarks.
For instance, the East Wing features the Gold Star Family tree—which is decorated by Gold Star families and pays tribute to the troops and families who have sacrificed to protect the country's freedom. The tree is donned with gold stars and patriotic ribbons, and White House visitors are encouraged to write messages to those who are on duty or abroad via digital tablets.
As guests head to the East colonnade, they'll see more than 40 trees lining the walls. If they then enter the East Garden Room, they'll see the First Family's Christmas card and ornament. Upon entering the library, people will see four trees—one in each corner—that display the White House Historical Association's 2018 ornament honoring President Harry S.Truman.
According to the White House, the East Room is meant to showcase the "diversity and ingenuity of American architecture and design" through the creation of four custom mantelpieces. Each one showcases a skyline of a different city: New York, St. Louis, Chicago, and San Francisco. However, these aren't the only parts of the United States represented in the décor. According to the White House, 72 handmade paper ornaments representing six of the country's regions can be seen hanging from four 14-foot Noble fir trees. The White House Crèche will can also be spotted on display.
The Green Room is meant to symbolize the country's "bounty and harvest" through an array of fruit, vegetable and grain decorations. These details can be spotted hanging on the tree in the center of the room, as well as on the garland on the mantel.
If guests head into the Blue Room, they'll see the official White House Christmas tree, which is 18 feet tall and features more than 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon that has been embroidered in gold with each state and territory.
As they head into the Red Room, visitors will see displays that showcase how children can "excel in their own path."
However, the decorations don't end there. According to the White House, the State Dining Room showcases America's national symbols, including the bald eagle, the rose and the oak tree. The room also holds this year's gingerbread house, which is deigned to look like the entire National Mall.
Upon entering the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall, guests see more than 14,000 red ornaments handing from 29 trees. According to the White House, the red represents the stripes found in the presidential seal.
Melania also tweeted a few pictures of her walking through the White House and admiring the décor.
"The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season!" she wrote.
The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/ncNhlkZAWl— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018
The Trump family has been getting ready for the big reveal for quite some time. In fact, President Donald Trump and Melania witnessed the arrival of the White House Christmas tree last week. Melania also shared pictures of the volunteers decorating the White House and thanked them for their hard work.
Thank you to all the volunteers from across our great nation who are working hard to decorate the @whitehouse. Can’t wait to view it all tomorrow night! #ChristmasattheWhiteHouse 🌲 pic.twitter.com/rfhR7uGtf6— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 24, 2018
The White House is also adorned with several holiday wreaths, and nods to her Be Best initiative can be spotted inside.
Check out the video and photos to see more of the decorations.
