Katherine Heigl Has a Powerful Realization on Her 40th Birthday

According to Katherine Heigl, age ain't nothing but a number.

The Suits star came to the realization over the weekend on her 40th birthday. Sharing a series of photos from her celebration with husband Josh Kelley, Heigl took to Instagram to reflect on what the milestone means. "Well…I am officially 40 years old. I know you're going think I'm full of it, but the truth is, I'm pretty damn thrilled to be 40," she wrote. "For one thing, as my mother always says, 'Getting older is better than the alternative.' Too true, mother. Too true!"

"For another thing, 40 feels to me like a certain kind of freedom. Freedom from all the self-doubt, insecurities, self-loathing, uncertainties and anxieties of my 20s and 30s. Not to say I don't still have those moments, but I just feel like 40 makes me older and wiser," the actress added. "Steadier in my convictions. More certain of my strengths. More forgiving of my faults."