Jaden Smith Says Tyler, The Creator Really Is His Boyfriend

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images, Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 6:10 AM
Jaden Smith is doubling down on his own news.
Earlier this month, the 20-year-old rapper took the stage at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, where he professed his love to the carnival's famous founder, Tyler, the Creator.
"I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f--king much," Smith screamed into the mic, as captured in a viral clip. "And I want to tell you guys something. I want to tell you. Tyler doesn't want to say, but Tyler's my mother f--king boyfriend, and he's been my mother f--king boyfriend my whole f--king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f--king boyfriend. It's true."
The camera then panned to the 27-year-old fellow rapper, who wagged his finger in the air as if to say no and shook his head before laughing.
The Syre star also tweeted at Tyler, writing in a since-deleted tweet, "Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can't Deny It Now."
"Hahaha," he tweeted back. "You a crazy n---a man."
Tyler, the Creator's reactions led some to believe the statement was a joke, but during an Apple Music Beats 1 Radio show released on Friday, Smith was promoting his The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story mixtape when he brought Tyler briefly up again.
"I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend and that's true, so just so you know," Smith reaffirmed.
Tyler, the Creator has yet to respond.
