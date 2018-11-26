Lena Dunham Hasn't Spoken to Lorde Since Those Jack Antonoff Romance Rumors

Breakups are never easy, especially when an ex is rumored to have moved on with a close friend.

In an interview with The Cut published Sunday, Lena Dunham opened up about her split from Jack Antonoff and whether he dated Lorde after their breakup.

As fans will recall, Dunham and Antonoff ended their five-year relationship in January. Just a few weeks later, rumors started spreading that the Bleachers singer and the "Royals" star were dating. While Antonoff reassured his Twitter followers he was "not seeing anyone" at the time, the two continued to raise eyebrows. According to The Cut, Lorde and Antonoff both discussed how he introduced her to American cereal and how they regularly FaceTimed during their guest appearances on late-night talk shows. In addition, Lorde was reportedly spotted sitting on his lap during her tour stop in Brooklyn, and a fan even made a viral PowerPoint presentation accusing Antonoff of cheating on Dunham. Fans also speculated on their relationship status after Antonoff, who had produced her latest album, sat next to Lorde at the 2018 Grammys.

Looking back at this time, the Girls star said "I completely respect this girl" and said her friend "did a very good job" and was "very funny." Still, she admitted "it was so embarrassing."

"It was awful because I felt like a weird—" she said, pausing. "I don't think anything happened between them. I can never know someone else's life. I have never spoken to Ella [Lorde] about it. We haven't talked since Jack and I broke up. It was awful, and I couldn't do anything about it except trust that what he was saying to me was true."