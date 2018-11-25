Jon Gosselin and Son Collin Gosselin Go Christmas Tree Shopping After Rare Visit

Instagram / Jon Gosselin
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 25, 2018 12:11 PM
Instagram / Jon Gosselin
It's a very Merry Christmas already for Jon Gosselin and son Collin Gosselin.
The 41-year-old former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star and DJ and the 14-year-old boy recently went shopping for a tree at Reinhart's Christmas Tree Farm in Bernville, Pennsylvania, along with Jon's longtime girlfriend Coleen Conrad, her son and daughter, Jesse Conrad and Jordan Conrad, and a friend.
"Found our tree," Jon wrote on Instagram, alongside a group photo. "Let the holidays begin!!!!"
Earlier this month, Jon revealed that the 14-year-old boy visited his home in Reading, Pennsylvania for the first time in three years. The two have spent time together elsewhere before.
The boy's mother and Jon's ex-wife Kate Gosselin revealed in 2016 that Collin had moved out of her home to enroll in an education program that teaches "life skills" to help overcome his "educational and social challenges."
During his visit to his dad's home earlier this month, Collin also got to spend time with one of his sextuplet sisters, Hannah Gosselin.
Jon, who also shares twin daughters with Kate, said on Instagram Live in August that his daughter lives with him "permanently" and not with her mother, unlike the other siblings. Kate has not responded publicly.
