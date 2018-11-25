Ariana Grande Responds to Person Who Accused Her of "Milking" Mac Miller's Death

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 25, 2018 10:28 AM
A Twitter user has claimed Ariana Grande is is "milking" her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death, and she is not having it.
The singer has posted many tributes to the 26-year-old rapper on social media following his shocking death from a drug overdose in September. Most recently, on Thanksgiving last week, Grande shared on Instagram Stories a throwback photo of her and Mac celebrating the holiday together.
"She milkin this s--t bruh," user @VicVonDoom_ tweeted a day later, on Black Friday, referring to her recent tribute.
"I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and I'm sending you peace and love," Grande, 25, replied on Saturday.
"Some of the s--t I read on here makes me sick to my stomach," the pop star continued. "It scares me the way some people think and I don't like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That'd be sick."
She later added, "Like f--k.
Fellow singer Halsey then reached out to Grande.
"Ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you," she tweeted. "And since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f--k up."
"I love you very much," Grande replied.
"Everything I feel is valid and safe," she continued. "Everything I do is genuine and honest. There is no right or wrong during this period...sending u all a s--t ton of love...peace."
"Bye love take care of ur self we will be here always," wrote fan @alldatgrande.
"F--k. Y'all really make me wanna stay," Grande replied. "Imma go tho for a min. It's too gnarly on here. I'll be back tho. Love u bye."
Grande and Mac dated for at least a year and a half until they broke up earlier this year. In addition to her online tributes to the rapper, Grande also references him on her new single, "Thank U, Next," calling him an "angel." She also sings about other past boyfriends, including recent ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.
She recently filmed a music video for the song and last week, she continuously teased some footage on Instagram, showing parodies of films such as Mean Girls and Bring It On. She has not announced the project's release date.
