Why Miranda Kerr Is Totally Fine With Having a "Mum Bod"

Miranda Kerr has traded in the runway for runny noses, and she sure doesn't mind.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel opened up to Marie Claire Australia all about motherhood and how having children has shifted her outlook on work and her own life. Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel, the creator of Snapchat, welcomed their first child together in May: a son named Hart. She also has a 7-year-old son named Flynn Christopher Bloom, whom she had with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Kerr is fully embracing the fact that she has a fairly consistent schedule. She told the magazine, "It's such a luxury to be able to be settled, to be in one place and have routines."

She also said being a mom (mum for those in Australia) is "the most rewarding thing."