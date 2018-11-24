Kim Porter Honored at Funeral as Sean "Diddy" Combs Pays Tribute to "Our Angel"

Kim Porter's loved ones and hundreds of other people gathered in her hometown on Saturday to pay their respects at her funeral, just over one week after her sudden death.

The 47-year-old model and actress and mother of four was honored at a service at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia. Guests included her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, who shares three children with her, as well as Kimora Lee Simmons, Tichina Arnold, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Lil' Kim, Mary J. Bligeand Faith Evans, who reportedly sang at the event, according to multiple reports. Pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.

"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!" Diddy tweeted before the service began. "We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter."

Combs had arranged for Porter's casket to travel in a horse-drawn carriage.

Porter will be buried at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens cemetery alongside her mother, Sarah Lee Porter, who died in 2014.