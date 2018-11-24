Kim Porter Honored by Sean "Diddy" Combs Before Funeral

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Nov. 24, 2018 11:14 AM
Kim Porter is set to be laid to rest on Saturday, just over one week after her sudden death.
The 47-year-old model and actress and mother of four is being honored at a funeral on Saturday at Cascade Hills Church in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. Several hundreds guest reportedly attended the service, including her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, who shares three children with her.
"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!" Diddy tweeted before the service began. "We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter."
Porter will be buried at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens cemetery alongside her mother, Sarah Lee Porter, who died in 2014.
"God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her," Porter's extended family, including Diddy's, said in a statement on Friday. "Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn't a person she met who's soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better. She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always."
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Porter was found dead in her bed at her Los Angeles-area home on November 15. In addition to Diddy, Porter is survived by her son, Quincy Taylor Brown and the former couple's kids Christian Casey Combs and twins Jessie James Combs and D'lila Star Combs, as well as the model's father Jake D. Porter, Jr. and her grandmother Lila Mae Star.
"Kim was raised with southern values and remained close to her traditional roots and upbringing throughout her storied life," her family said in a press release, according to Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV. "She deeply loved her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, and was most happy when she was able to return home for family visits."
"Despite her beloved status, Kim counted motherhood as her greatest achievement and was a committed and devoted presence in the lives of her four children, filling them with love, grace, compassion, joy, and hope," her family said in their press release. "Her profound legacy and light lives on through them."
Porter and Diddy, a father of five, dated for 13 years before splitting in 2007.
"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't," Diddy wrote on social media in the days following Porter's death. "I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much."
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
"Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship," he continued. "We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S--T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love [black heart emoji]."
He also wrote a message to Porter, telling her, "I'll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!!"
Quincy also paid tribute to his mom on social media, writing along with a family photo, "I am broken...& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me."
Last weekend, Diddy and Porter's famous friends gathered to honor her during a private "homegoing celebration." A source told E! News Diddy hosted the memorial at his home, with Pharrell Williams, French Montana and Mary J. Blige in attendance.
