Kim Porter Honored by Sean "Diddy" Combs Before Funeral

Kim Porter is set to be laid to rest on Saturday, just over one week after her sudden death.

The 47-year-old model and actress and mother of four is being honored at a funeral on Saturday at Cascade Hills Church in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. Several hundreds guest reportedly attended the service, including her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, who shares three children with her.

"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!" Diddy tweeted before the service began. "We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter."

Porter will be buried at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens cemetery alongside her mother, Sarah Lee Porter, who died in 2014.