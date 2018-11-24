Miley Cyrus' Brother Braison Cyrus Is Engaged

This holiday season is bittersweet for the Cyrus family, as they encounter happy news following a recent tragedy: Miley Cyrus' brother Braison Cyrus' engaged to girlfriend Stella McBride.

The 24-year-old musician, actor and model announced the news on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of him kissing his new fiancée in Nashville and a shot of her oval opal engagement ring.

"She said yes," he wrote. "My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you. I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you @stylesofstella."

"Love of my life - nothing has ever made me happier than saying yes to forever with you," Stella wrote on her own page. "You are the sweetest soul and I cannot wait to be your wife."

"She said YES congratulations @braisonccyrus @stylesofstella #love #shesaidyes #family," wrote Braison and Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus.