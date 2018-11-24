Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Video Features Real Aaron Samuels From Mean Girls

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 24, 2018 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bennett, Mean Girls, Thank U, Next

Instagram / Ariana Grande

Grool!

Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, reprises his role in Ariana Grande's new "Thank U, Next" music video, which parodies the movie as well as Bring It On13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde.

"Aaron [heart emoji] Regina. Thank U, Next," the 37-year-old actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of him and Grande, who is dressed as Rachel McAdams' character Regina George.

"That's CRAZY......why would I break up with u? Ur so hot," Grande commented, quoting Mean Girls.

"So you agree?? You think I'm really hot?" Bennett said.

Grande, 25, has been posting sneak peek images from the project all week and on Saturday, she shared two photos of Bennett standing with her and friends Alexa Luria as Karen Smith, Courtney Chipolone as Gretchen Wieners and Dynasty star and fellow Victorious alum Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies as Lindsay Lohan's character Cady—and you'll do a double take to make sure it's not actually the latter actress, because they could be twins!

Watch

Aaron Samuels Shares Message on Mean Girls Day

And don't tell the ladies—Samuels' hair is not pushed back.

"Grool," Bennett commented on one of the pics.

 

While Grande has confirmed that her parody photos are teasing her video for "Thank U, Next," a breakup anthem that references her famous exes, including the late Mac Miller and Pete Davidson, she has not given a release date for her the project.

"Has she told us when yet," Gigi Hadid commented on the Mean Girls group pic.

"Yes pls give ur fans what we need," her sister Bella Hadid said.

"@bellahadid @gigihadid I love ya'll so much," Grande replied.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , Parody , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Miley Cyrus, Party in the USA, Stars who hate their own hit songs

It's Her Party She Can Do What She Wants! Celebrate Miley Cryus' Birthday With Her Best Music Videos

Gwen Stefani, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

How Gwen Stefani Is Making Magical Holiday Memories This Year

Gwen Stefani Talks Performing at the Disney Holiday Celebration

Rita Ora, 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rita Ora Defends Lip Syncing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

"Forbes'" Highest Paid Women in Music List Upset

Devin Lima, Brad Fischetti, LFO, 1999

LFO's Last Living Member Mourns Devin Lima's Death With Heartbreaking Tribute

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Release a Christmas Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.