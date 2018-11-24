Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Moving Away From Kensington Palace

Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are leaving their first home together and getting a house upgrade.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who is due to give birth in the spring, are set to move into Frogmore Cottage on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Estate early next year "as they prepare for the arrival of their first child," Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday.

"Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate," the palace said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess' official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

The two currently live in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage on the palace's grounds. Frogmore Cottage, located 20 miles away, has 10 bedrooms, as well as a separate nursery.

The news comes following recent reports of "tension" between Harry and brother Prince William. In late October, the Sunday Times' reported that the two were making plans to split their shared Kensington Palace household, which means creating two separate courts with separate staffs "to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities." Harry and William have not commented on the reports.