Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Choice to Spend Thanksgiving With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian had a perfectly wonderful Thanksgiving, okurr!
The E! reality star's absence at her famous family's Turkey Day gathering raised eyebrows amongst some fans who thought there may be drama brewing between Khloe and her sisters. Not to worry dolls—Khloe had always planned to spend Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompsonand their daughter True Thompson in Cleveland!
Thankfully, Koko set the record straight via Twitter on Friday evening.
"Y'all are reaching now," she wrote. "I've spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not."
Kardashian continued, "The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol."
Despite being unable to attend the Kar-Jenner's Thanksgiving dinner, Khloe was certainly on the minds and in the hearts of her loved ones. In big sister Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post documenting the event, Khloe got a special shout out.
"I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew," Kourtney wrote. "I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!"
Kris Jenner pulled off an elaborate Thanksgiving celebration for her ever-growing family, as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, their kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West, Kourtney and Scott Disick, their kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scottand their daughter Stormi Webster and Kendall Jenner all reunited under one roof.
Check out even more photos from Khloe, Tristan and baby True's Thanksgiving right here.
