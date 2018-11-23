Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Slams Body Shamers Over Pregnancy Speculation

You didn't think the cast of Southern Charm could escape Thanksgiving without a little drama, did you?

Kathryn Dennis found herself up against internet trolls over the holiday when a photo she posted alongside co-star Austen Kroll had some speculating about a possible pregnancy. The reality TV star and mom-of-two quickly shut down the inconsiderate body shamers, who commented "Someone looks prego" and "Pregnant?" on the festive post.

"No, I have just gained weight," Kathryn responded matter-of-factly.

Austen also rushed to his close friend's defense, commenting on the post, "*Some* of these people are absurd. Thankful for you! Oh, and my stomach is still recovering!"

And in true KD fashion, she didn't let a few haters ruin her holiday. In a separate post, the Bravolebrity looked back on her admittedly transformative year. "So dang grateful today," she wrote. "For my friends my family my life. I hope everyone enjoys their day. If you take the time to look back at your life no matter the ups and downs there's so much to be thankful for today. I hope everyone realizes how special they are and how unique life is in this sense of who all we inspire as well as those who inspire us. It's the simple things."