Blake Lively's "Expectation vs. Reality" Post Is a Big Thanksgiving Mood

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Blake Lively made herself into an "expectation vs. reality" meme in celebration of Thanksgiving!
The A Simple Favor actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share two photos, one of her and director Reed Morano at the 2018 Met Gala, and the other showing Lively in the backseat of a car eating a burger. In the first social media snap, Lively is decked out in her gorgeous Versace gown at the annual New York City event in May. In the second pic, Lively unbuttoned her pants to enjoy a meal in the backseat of a car.
"Thanksgiving: EXPECTATION vs REALITY...." Lively captioned the Instagram post.
The second photo also shows Lively sitting next to a car seat, which could be for one of her and Ryan Reynolds' kids. The couple shares two daughters together, James Reynolds and Inez Reynolds.
Lively and Reynolds are often sharing hilarious posts on Instagram, and love to troll each other on social media as well.
"We're people that don't take ourselves too seriously," Reynolds recently said on the Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast. "The only people I really love to make fun of is us."
Reynolds actually used another photo of Lively from the Met Gala to playfully mess with her on her 30th birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," Reynolds wrote alongside a photo of him and Lively on the 2014 Met Gala red carpet...in which Lively is mostly cropped out!
