Blake Lively's "Expectation vs. Reality" Post Is a Big Thanksgiving Mood

Lively and Reynolds are often sharing hilarious posts on Instagram, and love to troll each other on social media as well.

"We're people that don't take ourselves too seriously," Reynolds recently said on the Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast. "The only people I really love to make fun of is us."

Reynolds actually used another photo of Lively from the Met Gala to playfully mess with her on her 30th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," Reynolds wrote alongside a photo of him and Lively on the 2014 Met Gala red carpet...in which Lively is mostly cropped out!