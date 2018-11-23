Justin Bieber Reflects on First Thanksgiving as a Married Man in Heartfelt Post

Justin Bieber just celebrated his first Thanksgiving as a married man.

The 24-year-old "Baby" singer, who tied the knot just months ago with Hailey Baldwin, took to Instagram on Thursday to reflect on this new role in his life. In the heartfelt post, Bieber admitted that relationships "are hard" and that love "isn't easy," but thanked Jesus for "showing him how."

"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone," Bieber wrote to his Instagram followers alongside a photo of snow in the woods. "First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together."