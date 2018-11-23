Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her 26th Birthday Alongside Liam Hemsworth and Family

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 11:01 AM
Happy birthday, Miley Cyrus!
The "Climb" singer and Last Song actress turns 26 today, and she got a head start on the birthday celebrations on Thursday. While celebrating Thanksgiving alongside her longtime love Liam Hemsworth and her family, Cyrus was surprised with a birthday cake.
In video posted to her brother Trace Cyrus' Instagram Story, Billy Ray Cyrus can be seen carrying a cake out to his daughter as the family, including Noah Cyrus, starts to sing. Billy Ray also shared a photo with the group to Instagram on Thursday, writing, "Thankful for this moment. My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all."
Cyrus' 26th birthday comes just weeks after her and Hemsworth lost their Malibu home in the devastating California wildfires.
"I am one of the lucky ones," she told her social media followers. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department!"
Cyrus also shared links to Airbnb, the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund, the California Fire Foundation, Direct Relief, the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Fire Relief Fund, the Red Cross and the United Way's Disaster Relief Fund, encouraging her followers to help support relief efforts.
Cyrus and Hemsworth then made a $500,000 donation to the Malibu fire relief efforts.
"Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others," Cyrus' rep told E! News in mid-November. "They are donating $500,000 dollars to The Malibu Foundation through Miley's charity, Happy Hippie in hopes to restore Malibu's magic."
