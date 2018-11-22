Inside Hailey Baldwin's Thanksgiving and Birthday Celebration With Justin Bieber

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 7:33 PM

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Happy birthday, Hailey Baldwin!

The model turned 22 years old on Thursday and celebrated her big day with Justin Bieber and their families.

Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, shared a sweet video of the "Sorry" singer bringing his sweetheart a birthday cake topped with icing, strawberries and colorful, unlit candles. At one point, the pop star even shoved the dessert into Baldwin's face. Still, she didn't seem too mad about the prank and even gave Bieber a frosting-filled kiss.

Luckily, Bieber had a second cake on hand for his leading lady. As the Grammy winner and his family sang "Happy Birthday" to Baldwin, a relative yelled out, "First married birthday!"—further confirming that the two tied the knot earlier this fall.

Afterwards, the "Never Say Never" star shared a few sweet words about his new spouse, referring to her as the "love of my life" and "absolutely amazing."

Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2018

The adorable moments didn't end there. Mallette also shared a picture of her getting a peck on the cheek from her daughter-in-law and posted a birthday tribute on Twitter.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin!! I LOVE YOU!" she wrote. "I'm SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter."

 

In addition to celebrating Baldwin's birthday, the families celebrated Thanksgiving. Baldwin's cousin, Kahlea Baldwin, shared footage of herself shopping with the birthday girl's father, Stephen Baldwin, as well as a video of the new Mrs. Bieber steaming dinner napkins. 

"Wife's first Thanksgiving @haileybieber," she wrote. 

The newlywed also posted a picture of the family's Thanksgiving spread. While a source recently told E! News Bieber didn't grow up celebrating Thanksgiving, the couple wanted to have a dinner and "low-key" evening. 

"[Hailey] wants to relax with Justin and enjoy the family time," the insider shared.

Happy birthday, Mrs. Bieber!

