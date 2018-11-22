Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Thanksgiving With Scott Disick and Their Kids

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 6:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with her family, including her ex, Scott Disick and their three children: Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a new photo of the family of five on Turkey Day. The snapshot showed the proud mama donning green and pink pajamas that matched her three little ones' jammies. She smiled alongside her children and ex, who opted for a black shirt and shorts.

"I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian, i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful," she captioned the photo. "Happy Thanksgiving!"

As Kourtney mentioned in the caption, the whole famous family was there aside from Khloe Kardashian, who celebrated the holiday in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and her daughter, True Thompson. A source told E! News the rest of the group got together at their family house in Palm Springs, Calif.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2018

Kourtney posted pictures of her whipping up a few decadent dishes with her sister Kylie Jenner

"Kylie is learning cooking lessons from Kourtney today," the eldest sibling quipped. 

"No, not from Kourtney," the makeup mogul replied. "I did this all by myself."

She also shared a snapshot of her mother, Kris Jenner, who rocked a stunning ensemble.

Kim Kardashian posted some footage from the big day, too, including images of her grandmother, MJ, and her little ones.

To see more pictures from the famous family's holiday, check out the gallery.

Kardashian, Thanksgiving

Instagram

Cooking Up a Feast

Kourtney and Kylie are whipping up a feast for the whole family.

Kardashian, Thanksgiving

Instagram

Time to Eat

This table is big enough to fit the entire famous family.

Kardashian, Thanksgiving

Instagram

Family Photo

It looks like Kim's little one is ready to eat.

Article continues below

Kardashian, Thanksgiving

Instagram

Fierce Fashion

The momager stuns in her Thanksgiving attire.

Kardashian, Thanksgiving

Instagram

It's All About the Details

From the toy dolls to the turkey plates, the stars don't miss a beat.

Kardashian, Thanksgiving

Instagram

The Magnificent MJ

The famous grandmother gives the camera a wave and looks gorgeous in a white suit.

Article continues below

Kardashian, Thanksgiving

Instagram

A Pretty Table Setting

Look at those adorable turkey plates!

Happy Thanksgiving!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Top Stories , Apple News , Thanksgiving , Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Yes, Kelly Clarkson Actually Sang Live During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Wishes Her Fans a Happy Thanksgiving Amid Post-Rehab Recovery

The Lion King

The First Lion King Trailer Will Take You Back to Your Childhood

Laura Rutledge, Prather Hudson

College Football Player Accidentally Tackles ESPN Reporter—Then Asks Her on a Date

Tom Holland, Joe Russo

Tom Holland Tries Pumpkin for the First Time at Age 22

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Thanksgiving 2018

How Hollywood's Biggest Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2018

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton Takes Off Chris Zylka's $2.2 Million Engagement Ring

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.