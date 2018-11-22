Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Thanksgiving With Scott Disick and Their Kids

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with her family, including her ex, Scott Disick and their three children: Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a new photo of the family of five on Turkey Day. The snapshot showed the proud mama donning green and pink pajamas that matched her three little ones' jammies. She smiled alongside her children and ex, who opted for a black shirt and shorts.
"I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian, i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful," she captioned the photo. "Happy Thanksgiving!"
As Kourtney mentioned in the caption, the whole famous family was there aside from Khloe Kardashian, who celebrated the holiday in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and her daughter, True Thompson. A source told E! News the rest of the group got together at their family house in Palm Springs, Calif.
Kourtney posted pictures of her whipping up a few decadent dishes with her sister Kylie Jenner.
"Kylie is learning cooking lessons from Kourtney today," the eldest sibling quipped.
"No, not from Kourtney," the makeup mogul replied. "I did this all by myself."
She also shared a snapshot of her mother, Kris Jenner, who rocked a stunning ensemble.
Kim Kardashian posted some footage from the big day, too, including images of her grandmother, MJ, and her little ones.
To see more pictures from the famous family's holiday, check out the gallery.
Instagram
Cooking Up a Feast
Kourtney and Kylie are whipping up a feast for the whole family.
Instagram
Time to Eat
This table is big enough to fit the entire famous family.
Instagram
Family Photo
It looks like Kim's little one is ready to eat.
Instagram
Fierce Fashion
The momager stuns in her Thanksgiving attire.
Instagram
It's All About the Details
From the toy dolls to the turkey plates, the stars don't miss a beat.
Instagram
The Magnificent MJ
The famous grandmother gives the camera a wave and looks gorgeous in a white suit.
Instagram
A Pretty Table Setting
Look at those adorable turkey plates!